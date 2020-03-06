Shreveport mayor, local leaders to brief public on coronavirus preparedness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is set to hold a news conference early Friday afternoon at Government Plaza about the coronavirus and how to prevent it from spreading into Northwest Louisiana.

The briefing is expected to begin at 2 p.m. NBC 6/FOX 33 will stream it live here and on the Arklatexhomepage app.

According to an advisory released late Friday morning, Perkins will be joined by Dr. Martha Whyte, the Regional Director for the Office of Public Health Region 7. Dr. Whyte is expected to “provide the public with information pertinent to the coronavirus and outline precautions that area residents can take to prevent the spread of the virus into Northwest Louisiana.”

According to the CDC, 99 cases have been reported in 13 states across the U.S. 10 people have died from the virus. Currently, there are no confirmed cases in Louisiana. On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged preparedness, not panic, as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S. and the state prepares for the arrival of the virus as he announced the formation of a task force that includes members of the state’s health, education, family services, justice, and police agencies.

Representatives from Caddo Homeland Security, Bossier City, Caddo Parish Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System, LSU Health Sciences Center, Ochsner LSU Health, Willis-Knighton, and Committee of 100 will also be at the news conference Friday afternoon at Government Plaza.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.