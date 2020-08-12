Shreveport mayor names new city attorney candidate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A candidate for Shreveport city attorney is awaiting official confirmation.

Mayor Adrian Perkins introduced his pick for the position at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Ronald Lattier has been practicing law for 31 years.

Perkins appointed him to replace Mekisha Smith Creal, whose last day in the position is Friday.

Lattier said he’s excited to bring more unity and communication to the city attorney’s office.

“I get the opportunity to lead and I think I’ve been a servant for a long time,” he said. “But, I can lead the young lawyers and show them how to communicate, how to try cases and make it a better experience for everybody.”

City council plans to hold a special meeting August 20 to confirm Lattier’s appointment.

