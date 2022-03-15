SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Mayor’s Office has released a list of the 11 finalists undergoing interviews in hopes of becoming the city’s next fire chief.

Out of the 18 candidates who took the civil service test for the position in January, Mayor Adrian Perkins has so far interviewed ten of the following eleven applicants:

Aviation Task Force Coordinator for the Shreveport Fire Department, David Ebarb – 96

– 96 SFD Assistant Fire Chief Mark Guastella – 84

– 84 John Hellmers , Former Fire Chief of the Kenner Fire Department – 93

, Former Fire Chief of the Kenner Fire Department – 93 Louis Johnson , former Chief of Training for the Shreveport Fire Department – 94

, former Chief of Training for the Shreveport Fire Department – 94 SFD Fire Captain Brandon Lee – 88

– 88 Charles Pinkston, IV , SFD’s Chief of Special Operations and Safety – 90

, SFD’s Chief of Special Operations and Safety – 90 Fire Captain and Emergency Medical Services Supervisor John Prator , SFD – 93

, SFD – 93 Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief of the SFD, Clarence Reese – 93

– 93 Frederick Sanders , Former Assistant to the Fire Chief of the SFD – 85

, Former Assistant to the Fire Chief of the SFD – 85 Robert Taggart II , Fire Training Officer for the Shreveport Fire Department – 98

, Fire Training Officer for the Shreveport Fire Department – 98 Administrative Assistant and Lt. Firefighter of the Terrebonne Parish Fire District #7 and Little Caillou Fire Departments, Amanda Thibodeaux – 83

The applicant selected will replace Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton, who announced his retirement in September shortly before he was named the new Director of Emergency Management for the Willis-Knighton Health System the following month. He served with the department for 28 years before announcing his retirement last September.

Chief of Training, John Lane, has been serving as substitute chief but he has not applied for the permanent position.

Mayor Perkins will make a selection at the end of the interview process. His nominee will have to be approved by Shreveport City Council.