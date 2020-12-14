Shreveport mayor, Ochsner LSU Chief Medical Officer address misinformation, emphasize safety of COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s mayor and the Chief Medical Officer for Oschner LSU Shreveport held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to emphasize the safety of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine and address “widespread misinformation” about it.

“One of the unfortunate things we have to contend with is widespread misinformation at this time,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said. “When researching the vaccine, please trust reliable sources like the CDC or the Louisiana Department of Health. I laugh, but I still have to say this: Facebook memes, YouTube videos are not reliable sources of information.”

Perkins also addressing one of the common reasons for skepticism: the speed at which the vaccine was developed.

“The vaccine was developed quickly because we are in the middle of a global pandemic. But corners were not cut. Incredible resources were invested to build capacity up to meet the same rigorous scientific standards for all vaccines.”

“The scientific merit behind this vaccine is just as much as any other drug or vaccine that we’ve had in the past,” added Oschner LSU Shreveport Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Lewis. “A lot of people have asked me, ‘Well, how is it that a vaccine came come out this quickly?’ Because normally, new drug development and new vaccine development takes years and years. Well, first of all, unlimited resources were given to these companies to be able to accomplish this and that doesn’t normally happen. Usually, they have budgets and they have time frames and these things take time, and they go through different steps. But the FDA maintained that every step had to be taken, and they were undertaken.”

The result, Lewis said, is a highly effective vaccine by multiple manufacturers.

Dr. Lewis said he was one of the 44,600 people who took part in the clinical trial for the newly approved Pfizer vaccine, which was studied at LSU Health in Shreveport as well as at Oschner’s main campus in New Orleans.

The study was placebo-controlled, meaning that half of those who participated got the vaccine, while the other half got saline injections. Dr. Lewis believes he got the vaccine because of the symptoms he had in the days following the injection, which included a sore arm the day after, joint aches and pains, and not feeling very good.

“These are all signs signs and symptoms that you wouldn’t get if you got saline,” Parker added, noting that those are some of the same signs and symptoms that some of those who receive the vaccine will have. “But when you look at the risk and the benefit, the benefit far outweighs any small risk that is available.”

The first shipments of the newly approved Pfizer vaccines arrived early Tuesday morning at the Shreveport hospital. Vaccinations are expected to begin at 5 p.m. for frontline workers there and at Oschner LSU Monroe.

The mayor welcomed the vaccine, saying the first COVID case was reported March 11, “and for the past 280 days, this virus has wreaked havoc on our community.”

Perkins cautioned that the community is “not out of the woods yet,” and urged people to remain vigilant.

“It’s very, very important to note that the pandemic is not yet over. Everyone still needs to wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid large crowds. But now at least you can do all that knowing that this pandemic’s days are numbered.”

Lewis said Ochsner LSU Health is encouraging people to get the vaccination, but explained with a limited supply of vaccine at this time, the hospital will follow CDC guidelines and offer it first to those at highest risk, including health care workers.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, we remain dependent on the community to maintain social distancing, masking and hygiene guidelines to protect themselves and others,” Lewis said.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday, and Shreveport hospitals began receiving vaccine doses on Monday morning. This is a monumental turning point in treating the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed nearly 500 lives in the Shreveport area.