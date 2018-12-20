Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler highlights fourth-year update

UPDATE: Ollie Tyler held her final news conference as Shreveport Mayor.

“There’s things that we have that are on the wish list,” Tyler said. “There are some things that we wanted to finish..”

Tyler highlighted some of the successes in 2018.

“Good stewards of taxpayers money,” Tyler said. “We developed a strategic plan that had metrics. This team stepped up and met those metrics, year after year after year.”

Click here to read the fourth-year update.

“It was our mission to leave it better than we found it,’ Tyler said. “So, that everyone in this room and around our city could be proud to call Shreveport home.”

Tyler lost a re-election bid to Adrian Perkins in the December 8 runoff election.