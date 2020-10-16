Shreveport mayor partners with tech company to bring new opportunities to city

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Thursday that he is partnering with Technical Talent South to bring new opportunities to the city, including more jobs.

During a press conference at the Government Plaza Thursday morning, Mayor Perkins announced the news of a partnership with the tech company. The virtual program is free for all and includes a 16-week training.

“My growth initiative has been one that we’ve identified and one we’ve been working on since I’ve made it into office,” said Perkins.

“It starts with the priorities we talked about earlier.”

Mayor Perkins says his main three priorities since running his campaign have been the public’s safety, economic development, and technology. Other major cities such as Dallas, Charlotte, and New Orleans are already benefiting from the program, according to Perkins.

“The technology piece comes in because this is the 21st century and we need to make sure that, technologically, we are on par with other mid-size cities similar to us,” Perkins said.

CEO of Technical Talent South, Betsy Hauser, says her reasoning for bringing this opportunity to Shreveport.

“At Technical Talent South, we are an approachable and inclusive technical recruiting, training, and staffing company that exists to build and connect; local tech and entrepreneurial ecosystems,” said Betsy Hauser, the CEO of Technical Talent South.

“We believe in the power of tech training to create an opportunity for individuals and companies.”

Shreveport’s Director of Economic Development, Brandon Fail, says that everyone should jump on this chance for a better chance and getting back to work, and it will not be a problem for those who worry about social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One, this is something you can do safely at home from the comfort of your home on your computer,” said Fail.

“And second, it is a direct response to the recent unemployment crisis that we have seen as local and large businesses have had temporary and full-time layoffs.”

In April, Louisiana had an unemployment rate of 13.9 percent, according to the Department of Labor. Lately as of August, statistics show that numbers decreasing. Fail says the tech industry is in need of diversity and that’s something the city of Shreveport prides itself in.

“You read articles with headlines like “Tech has a diversity problem.” Silicon Valley is seeking more diverse software developers, and this is something we in Shreveport can take advantage of and contribute to,” said Fail.

