SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has narrowed down the list of 11 candidates to lead the city’s fire chief to one: Assistant to the Fire Chief and Public Information Officer Clarence Reese.

“Chief Reese has a vision and plan for the future of the Shreveport Fire Department,” Perkins said in a statement Monday on his selection for Shreveport Fire Chief. “His nearly two decades of service displays his commitment to our citizens on a daily basis. Fostering longstanding relationships in the community will be crucial for recruitment efforts and building a stronger department for citizens.”

Reese started his career as a firefight / EMT nearly 20 years ago. He has served as the department’s public information officer for the past four years and was recently named Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief in 2022. Reese is also a certified law enforcement officer and serves as a reserve deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m invested in creating a safer community for all families living in this city,” Reese said. “Shreveport has been my home since 1996 and it is where I’m raising my children. I’m dedicated to ensuring that the Shreveport Fire Department delivers quality services to those who are in need of our care. Developing a plan for this department that will best serve future generations is what I plan to do in my new role as fire chief.”

Reese is also a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs/Firefighters, Government Finance Officers Association, and National Informational Officers Association.

Reese’s nomination will have to be approved by the city council.

Mayor Perkins and Chief Reese will hold a press conference Tuesday at 1 p.m.