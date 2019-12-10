Shreveport mayor responds to City Council letter on crime in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins responded to a letter on crime written by Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher (Dist. D), chairman of the Public Safety Commission.

The letter called on the mayor to institute major changes in stopping crime, and Perkins responded with steps being taken

Perkins made it clear that he and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond have been reaching out to state agencies for help in deterring crime.

“I too am appalled at the recent criminal acts that have taken place in our city on the loss of life is one too many,” Perkins said at Monday’s City Council work session.

Perkins added that a working relationship with the Louisiana State Police is already in the works.

He said state police already have begun providing troopers to help avert crime in Shreveport, providing assistance in the neighborhoods.

“We will continue to fight until we have zero crime,” Perkins said. “We will continue that fight. As impossible many say it is, our efforts will continue to push in that direction.”

Perkins also asked for the support of the City Council to put more money behind their public safety efforts.

