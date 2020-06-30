Shreveport mayor says masks encouraged, not mandated

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s mayor and health experts are urging people to keep practicing healthy habits as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

“The guidance is very specific,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “Wear a mask.”

It’s a simple action that Perkins said can help keep you healthy and prevent further restrictions in the community.

“The impact that would have on our economy, the impact that would have on our psyhe – we can’t afford it,” said Perkins.

But with health precautions repeated like a broken record: wash your hands, social distance… people are starting to tune them out.

“These things were not really intended to make the virus go away, but to reduce exposure to some of the folks in society,” said LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G. E. Ghali.

Dr. Ghali said wearing a mask isn’t to protect you from catching the virus, but to stop your germs from being shared with others more at risk of getting seriously ill.

“It’s the right thing to do for your neighbor,” said Dr. Ghali.

Perkins agrees, saying a mandatory mask order would be difficult to enforce without the support of Bossier City and other neighboring communities. But, wearing the face coverings is something we can all do to help keep the community safer.

“It’s not mandatory here, but we are highling recommending it,” said Perkins. “If you are out, if you interact with any human being, please wear a mask.”

As of Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 3,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Caddo Parish.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.