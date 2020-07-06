Shreveport mayor set to hold news conference as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise at ‘alarming’ rate

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a Facebook post Monday that “COVID-19 hospitalizations in Shreveport/Bossier “have risen at an alarming rate.”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is set to hold a news conference Monday afternoon as the number of hospitalizations approaches levels reached when the virus first peaked in the region in early May.

The news conference is set for 4 p.m. at Government Plaza. Perkins will be joined by Louisiana Department of Health Region 7 Director Dr. Martha Whyte. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations in Shreveport/Bossier have risen at an alarming rate,” Perkins said in a Facebook post shortly after the latest update on the coronavirus was released by the Louisiana Department of Health just before 12 p.m. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard includes data broken down by region on hospitalizations.

“On June 12th, hospitalizations neared a two month low at 129, and just 25 days later, we are at 221, which is nearly our highest number since all this began (-3). This is concerning and it further underscores the need for everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing. “

According to the state health department, Region 7 currently has 287 ICU beds in use and 117 available.

There are 67 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Region 7 as of Monday, with 34 of them in Caddo. That brings the total confirmed cases in the parish to 3,740. The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 243 deaths in Caddo, which is two more deaths than the 241 reported by the Caddo Coroner’s office as of Thursday evening.

Bossier has added 23 more cases, bringing the total in the parish to 1,030.