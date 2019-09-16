Shreveport Mayor set to interview 3 police chief candidates recommended by committee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Mayor’s office has confirmed that Mayor Adrian Perkins will interview the three candidates recommended last week by an advisory committee to be the next Chief of Shreveport Police.

Director of Communications Ben Riggs said Monday that Mayor Perkins will interview Sgt. Michael Carter, Lt. Tedris Smith, and Assistant Police Chief Wayne Smith, confirming reports late Friday that the three were the ones chosen by Police Chief Selection Committee for the mayor’s consideration. It’s not clear when the interviews will take place.

Interim Police Chief Ben Raymond, who also applied for the job and scored the highest on the July Police Chief Civil Service Exam, was notably not on that short list. The other candidates who passed the civil service exam and are not on the committee’s short list are Lt. Janice Dailey, Cpl. Jason Frazier, and Sgt. Kevin Strickland.

Riggs would not say if Perkins will interview anyone else, but the mayor does have the option of selecting someone who is not on the committee’s list.

Perkins told the city council on Tuesday that he would have a nominee by the next council meeting, which is scheduled for September 24. September 29 is the deadline to select a permanent Chief of Police.

Members of the selection committee are:

Interim police chief Benjamin Raymond – 94

Lt. Janice Dailey – 92

Sgt. Michael Carter – 89

Cpl. Jason Frazier – 89

Sgt. Kevin Strickland – 88

Assistant chief of police Wayne Smith – 86

Lt. Tedris Smith – 78

