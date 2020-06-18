Shreveport mayor signs executive order banning chokeholds

Following an uncharacteristic display at Tuesday’s Shreveport city council meeting, Mayor Adrian Perkins says he does not regret anything he said about or towards city councilman John Nickelson.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he has signed an executive order banning the use of any restraint on the head/neck area.

The order updates the Shreveport Police Department’s official policy on use of force.

“All physical restraint maneuvers on the neck and head area and any other physical act that restricts the flow of blood or oxygen to the brain are prohibited except when lethal force is authorized and the member is acting in defense of his/her life or the life of another. This prohibition includes chokeholds, strangleholds, and neck restraints,” Mayor Perkins said in a statement Wednesday.

Mayor Perkins believes the ban will prevent situations like what happened in Minneapolis with George Floyd.

It’s part of several steps Perkins’ administration is taking in response to calls for police reform and accountability, which also includes the launch of the wehearyoushreveport.com website to track progress and initiatives.

“When you hear the people. All the people in Shreveport calling for change that’s what really prompted us to start a website so we can track the progress we were making and keep our citizens abreast and let them know hey we’re making progress here but we need to push further on other fronts.”

The Mayor’s order went into effect last week.

