Shreveport mayor speaks on death of Minnion Jackson, announces upcoming prayer vigil

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins released a statement Friday on Facebook, announcing a prayer vigil for a Green Oaks High School student who was fatally shot on Interstate 220 Wednesday evening, and sending his condolences to the teen’s family.

Today, I got the chance to speak with Mrs. Monique Miller, the mother of Minnion Jackson, and offer my sincere condolences to the family. Many of you have already heard about the tragic loss of life of this Green Oaks High School Football Player. His future showed great promise but that was all taken away by a senseless act of violence. Every child deserves the right to grow up and realize their dreams, and I believe it’s our responsibility as a community to help them get there. So, I’m asking that we, as a community, would especially carry dear in our hearts the youth of this City and fiercely guard their futures. Let’s show them that we care about them by fostering safe communities.” Adrian Perkins, Shreveport Mayor

The prayer vigil for 17-year-old Minnion Jackson will be held on Saturday, August 29 at Green Oaks High School at 6:00 p.m. on 2550 E. Howard Drive.

