Shreveport mayor talks winter storm preps, homeless outreach ahead of second icy blast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s mayor says the city is preparing to help anyone who is in the cold due to homelessness or power outages as temperatures remain frigid with another round of icy winter weather on the way.

Mayor Adrian Perkins says the city started outreach last Friday with the homeless population and is working with the Salvation Army and Hope Connections to provide opportunities for them to come in from the cold. Some are still refusing the help, however, and Perkins notes it is illegal for the city to force anyone into housing.

“Unfortunately, last night we lost a citizen who decided to stay out, but we’re going to continue to work each and every day.”

Anyone who has a home but loses power can call 211 or the Salvation Army directly at 424-3200. The city has hotel vouchers and will help people find shelter with the Salvation Army if needed. The mayor says ten people have called and gotten help so far.

“That’s critical to understand, whether you’re homeless or a regular citizen, you have to want the help that we’re offering in order for us to help out.”

Should the city run out of hotel vouchers or room at the Salvation Army, Perkins says the city is prepared to make city buildings available but did not specify which ones.

In the meantime, city services including trash pick up and Sportran bus service have been suspended due to hazardous road conditions. But fire and police officers are still on the job. Perkins said an SPD officer suffered a mild concussion Tuesday morning while helping a stranded motorist near Clyde Fant Parkway.

“We got to understand when we go outside and we get stranded or something happens to our vehicles, our first responders have to go ut as well. You’re not only putting yourself in danger, but you’re putting our first responders in danger as well.”

That is why Perkins is pleading with the public to stay off the roads as much as possible and understand that the city cannot handle this kind of weather. While the state has six million pounds of salt, cities like Shreveport does not because of the expense of buying and storing it.

“It’s not so much about the weather itself, it’s about the resources that we have here. And we don’t have resources for this kind of weather event.”

That’s why the Louisiana DOTD is able to salt state roads and highways, but that kind of treatment is typically not available for city streets. And with a layer of ice only expected to thicken over the next 24 hours with a fresh layer of snow on top, Perkins says it’s more critical than ever that people stay home and stay safe.

“We have to be safe. I know snow is new to a lot of people, some people want to play in it, some people want to drive in it, but please be safe no matter what you do.”