Shreveport Mayor: ‘The killing has to stop’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has sent a powerful message to the community in the wake of multiple shootings happening around the city.

On Tuesday Mayor Perkins posted a video on social media telling everyone that “the killing has to stop.”

The killing has to stop! SPD is working around the clock, but they need your help.



This is our community. If you see something, say something.



Don’t protect these killers. Protect your family, friends, neighbors, & the kids playing outside.



Call Crimestoppers at 673-7373 pic.twitter.com/NFr5swdQBk — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins (@ShreveportMayor) December 8, 2020

Perkins said he has received multiple calls from residents who are scared for themselves and their families.

The mayor encouraged citizens to do everything they could to take their neighborhoods back and make them safe again.

Shreveport Police are working around the clock to stop the violence and get illegal guns off the streets but they need your help.

Perkins said, “Don’t protect these killers. Protect your family, friends, neighbors, and the kids playing outside.

If you know anything about these shootings you can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.