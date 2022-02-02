SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will make a major economic development announcement Thursday at the site of Millennium Studios.

The Shreveport City Council approved the $3.8 million purchase of the property in mid-December.

The 70,000 sq. ft. facility on 6.7 acres in Ledbetter Heights on the edge of downtown Shreveport opened in 2007 to service productions in Shreveport and throughout Louisiana. It featured two sound stages, production offices, a construction mill, an SFX mill, and a VFX studio.

Millennium Studios shut down in 2016 after film industry tax incentives in the state were cut off and movie productions dried up, but it remains under a contractual lease agreement with the city of Shreveport through December 2057.

At the time, Perkins told the council the property would be used for “multiple projects,” including workforce development and as a “maker’s space,” as well as for movie production if needed.

Perkins is expected to make the announcement at 2 p.m. Thursday.