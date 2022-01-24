Shreveport mayor to announce police chief pick Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is set to announce his pick this week for the city’s next Chief of Police.

According to the mayor’s office, Perkins will make the announcement on Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Shreveport’s next chief of police will be selected from a list of nine candidates who took the Civil Service examination for police chief in December.

The person selected will replace Ben Raymond, who was forced to step down in August amid criticism of his leadership as violent crime surged in the city and the department continued to grapple with staffing shortages.

At that time, Perkins named then-Assistant Police Chief Wayne Smith to serve as substitute chief until a new one is selected. Smith, who has applied for the job twice before, is among the candidates.

Also among the candidates is former Assistant Police Chief Marcus Mitchell, who was fired in November for violating department rules and regulations following an administrative investigation. The civil service board says Mitchell is eligible to take the test because he is applying for a different position than the one from which he was fired.

Besides Mitchell and Smith, five others have previously applied for the job: Jason Frazier, Michael Jones, and former SPD Public Information Officer Marcus Hines. Three others from outside SPD have also applied and taken the police chief’s exam: Dorian Brabham of the Lafayette Police Department, Kenneth Wall of the Sulphur Police Department, and Samuel Wyatt, formerly of the Bossier City Police Department.