Shreveport mayor nominates Ben Raymond for Police Chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has named interim Police Chief Ben Raymond as his pick to take on the role permanently.

“I think he is best-suited to be the Chief of Police and lead Shreveport to being a safer community,” Perkins said in a news conference Monday afternoon on Raymond’s nomination. “He has consistently scored the highest on the civil service exam, with the leader’s score the past few times. And more importantly, he took the helm when the department’s leadership was in flux and went on to implement strategies that has afforded us the opportunity to experience a decrease in crime under his leadership.”

“Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about the selection process and who we think would be the best choice for the Chief of Police. Trust me when I say I have heard just about every argument around the city. I do not take this decision lightly whatsoever, and I have factored in all those opinions.”

“I’d like to also dispel some of the rumors of me being bullied, or any coercion, or that this would be a political decision,” Perkins added.

Raymond’s nomination comes after a series of twists and turns through the selection process, including the exclusion of Raymond from the list of three finalists recommended by a selection committee appointed by Perkins.

Those finalists were Sgt. Michael Carter, Lt. Tedris Smith, and Asst. Chief Wayne Smith. Perkins went on to interview all three, but some members of the committee and others expressed concerns that the acting chief should have had an opportunity to interview for the job.

“I have been on a nine-month interview process,” Raymond said Monday when asked whether he had a sit-down interview with the mayor. “The mayor and I talk – if not daily, every other couple of days – about crime trends and community policing and a number of other things, so I think the mayor was aware of my background and what I brought to the table.”

Raymond has served as provisional Police Chief since November 2018, when he was appointed to the interim position by then-Mayor Ollie Tyler after Police Chief Alan Crump took a leave of absence. Crump officially retired from the Shreveport Police Department on July 31. State law requires that Perkins must fill the position by September 29.

While Perkins was out of town on city business on September 19, Shreveport City Councilman Jerry Bowman added Raymond to the list of candidates while acting in his capacity as Mayor pro-tem.

Later the same day, the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association sent a letter to Perkins objecting to Bowman’s decision to add Raymond to the list and urged the Mayor to move forward with the original three finalists, which includes SPOA President Sgt. Michael Carter.

Perkins said he didn’t weigh Bowman’s input on the matter any more than he did from others on the council, the committee, and the citizens he heard from regarding the process.

In the end, Perkins said it was Raymond’s demonstrated record in his time as interim chief, and cited the reduction in crime during this period.

“I couldn’t get beyond the numbers and the fact that crime is going down. I couldn’t get beyond the fact that Chief Raymond has, under his leadership, the department has continued to be more effective and he has that practical experience on the job.”

“I’d be tone-deaf if I didn’t acknowledge that this decision has been a bit divisive within our community,” Perkins said Monday. “But know that any cruel or bitter comments and voices have been drowned out by those of love and support and prayers that cover me.”

Raymond joined the Shreveport Police Department in 2000. He was promoted to sergeant in 2017 while he was assigned as an instructor at the Shreveport’s Regional Police Training Academy. In September of 2017, he was appointed to be the Chief Administrative Assistant where he was responsible for the creation, implementation, and management of the department’s more than $50 million operating budget at the time.

Following Perkins’ announcement Monday afternoon, Raymond announced his appointment of Cpl. Marcus Mitchell as the department’s provisional Chief Administrative Assistant, filling the vacancy created by Raymond’s move to the top job. Mitchell was one of the eight candidates that applied for the police chief’s job but dropped out of the running before taking the civil service exam. He has been with SPD for 10 years, serving as a crime scene investigator and in the warrant unit working to apprehend fugitives.

Raymond also said there will be more changes ahead for the Shreveport Police Department, “but not without careful thought and consideration. Albert Einstein is credited with having said, ‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.’ We cannot improve as a department if we do not make necessary changes and do things differently.”

State law requires that Perkins must fill the position by September 29.

During the Shreveport City Council work session Monday afternoon, Perkins asked the council to suspend the rules and place a confirmation vote for Raymond on the agenda for Tuesday’s regular meeting. Approving that move would require unanimous approval from the council.

Councilman Willie Bradford said he would not be comfortable granting that request until he has had a chance to meet with Raymond. Confirmation of Raymond’s nomination will require a majority vote from the council, which means four council members will have to vote in favor.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.