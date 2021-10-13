Shreveport mayor: Weeks after cleanup, illegal dump site trashed again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Weeks after city workers spent four days cleaning up an illegal dumpsite in West Shreveport, Mayor Adrian Perkins says it has been trashed again.

In a Facebook post showing before and after photos, Perkins said crews from Property Standards and Public Works spent four days clearing out the dumpsite at Raspberry Lane and Five Oaks.

Shreveport trash dumpsite before and after (Source: Shreveport Mayor’s Office)

The photos show showing the city workers on the site with heavy equipment tackling the trash, along with an “after” photo dated August 26, 2021 showing the same area looking pristine.

A third photo shows what the mayor says is a new pile of trash in the same area, dated September 24, 2021.

Perkins asks anyone who sees any illegal dumping to download the SeeClickFix app to report it or call 318-673-6200.