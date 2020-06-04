WATCH LIVE 10 A.M.: Shreveport Mayor works to improve relations between African-Americans and police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will hold a discussion this morning to address issues between citizens of color and law enforcement.

As the civil unrest around the country continues following the death of George Floyd, Mayor Perkins has decided to have a special conversation with community leaders on how to ease the tension between the African-American community and police.

The event began at 10 a.m. If you’re having trouble viewing the stream below, click here to watch it live on Facebook.

