Shreveport Mayoral candidates pick up endorsements ahead of election

Several of the candidates running for Shreveport Mayor have picked up several endorsements ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The Working Families Party endorsed Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson for Mayor. Jackson also picked up the endorsement of Caddo Parish Commissioner Matthew Linn. 

Adrian Perkins has picked up the endorsements of Shreveport City Councilmen Willie Bradford and Jerry Bowman. He’s also endorsed by Caddo Parish Commissioners Lyndon Johnson, Jerald Bowman and Stormy Gage-Watts and Councilman Oliver Jenkins.  

State Representatives Alan Seabaugh and Raymond Crews have threw their support behind Jim Taliaferro. Taliferro was also endorsed by Caddo Parish Commissioner Mike Middleton. 

Rod Demery, the former Shreveport Police detective and host of ‘Murder Chose Me’ announced his endorsement for Lee O. Savage back in July.
 

