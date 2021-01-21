Shreveport Mayor’s office confirms push for new round of bond proposals totaling $206M placed on hold

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office has confirmed that efforts to put a new round of bond proposals totaling $206 million on the ballot in April have been placed on hold.

“In consultation with members of the City Council, the administration has decided to withdraw the resolution putting a General Obligation Bond on the April ballot,” Shreveport Communications Director said in a statement to KTAL Thursday morning. “We will continue to work with citizens and the City Council to craft a future package that suits the needs of Shreveport.”

The decision comes a week after the Shreveport City Council postponed a vote on the series of bond proposals, which would pay for capital improvements to the city’s streets and drainage systems, police and fire, and recreational facilities, as well as money for economic development.

The deadline for Mayor Adrian Perkins to get the resolution signed was Jan. 19. District C Council Member John Nickelson expressed concerns that there wasn’t enough time for the public to provide input.

Voters rejected a similar set of bond propositions pushed by Mayor Perkins totaling $186 million in Nov. 2019.

The new round of bond proposals totaled just over $19 million more, separating out bond proposals for police and fire from recreational facilities, unlike the failed proposition that combined them in 2019. The new set of proposals also combined money for improvements to the city’s water and sewer systems with money for improvements to streets and drainage and added a fourth bond proposal asking for $19.5 million to spend on economic development facilities, including buildings, land, and infrastructure.