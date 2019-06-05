Shreveport men on the run, wanted for home invasion, domestic abuse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities need your help tracking down three men wanted for a home invasion and other crimes in the Shreveport area.

These are the three suspects investigators are on the lookout for:

Anthony Dudley, 29, last known address 3347 W. 70th St., is wanted on a Domestic Abuse Battery charge.

Darmontreal Smith, 37, last known address 7401 w. Canal Blvd., is wanted on a Felony Theft charge.

Antonio White, 28, last known address is 614 Damaka Dr., is wanted on a Home Invasion charge.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these individuals.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Dudley, Smith or White, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit Lockemup.org or use the P3 Tips app.

