Shreveport mom wants answers after son dies in Caddo Correctional Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The mother of the man who died after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Caddo Correctional Center last month says she wants to review video from the jail’s security cameras.

Casey Simpson, 31 died on March 16 after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Caddo Correctional Center. His mom is still searching for answers to his death.

“It takes such tragedy to bring us all together. We’re all tired of the same killing,” his mom Laura Sabbath said.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office released an investigative report Wednesday evening with details as to what happened.

Sabbath said it has been two weeks and she has yet to hear from police or city officials about her son’s death. She says she has reached out to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and city councilman Jerry Bowman to get answers but has not heard back.

“I, for the record, never mentioned a lawyer. I, for the record, never mentioned money. I, for the record, asked for answers,” Sabbath said.

She was joined by community advocates with the NAACP, The People’s Promise, and members of the Shreveport’s Nation of Islam study group.

“She’s just asking for answers. nobody has reached out, she tried like she said. We just want transparency,” said The People’s Promise organizer and local activist Breka Peoples.

The report said deputies made numerous attempts to revive him but Simpson passed away after arriving at the hospital.

Sabbath believes there are too many camera systems in the jail and too many employees for someone at the center not to know more.

“They watched the video. They watched my son suffer. Can I please see that? Please let me see it,” she said.

Simpson leaves behind two children. His mother said she will not rest until she knows the truth.

“My son had so much to live for. He was paying his debt to society. So please, my son had a record, we’re not hiding that, but he was not sentenced to death. And they sentenced my son,” Sabbath said.

The Caddo Parish Corner’s office released a preliminary report and it said he died from health issues, not trauma. A final autopsy with toxicology results will be available in a few weeks.

The NAACP said that they will be working with the Caddo Parish Commissioners on putting an agenda on next Tuesday’s calendar; asking for an internal investigation on Simpson’s death from an outside entity.