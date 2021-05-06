Shreveport mother, 3 children escape early morning house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A mother and her three children escape unharmed following an early morning house fire in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood.

Crews responded to the fire shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of of Desoto St.

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the home.

A mother and her three children were able to get out of the home safely.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, it took 7 units and 18 firefighters less than 20 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was injured in the fire but the home was heavily damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigaiton.

The American Red Cross and Fire Recovery Ministries are assisting the family with housing and disaster aid.

The Shreveport Fire Department will install a free smoke detector in your home. If you need one please call (318) 673-6740.