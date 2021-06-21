Shreveport mother shares a desperate plea to find her missing daughter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A mother shares a desperate plea to find out what happened to her daughter. It’s a painful story of loss without closure for this family.

Three years ago, a woman named Crystal Beal went missing. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate but detectives have said there has not been any new clues or information.

Her mother continues to press for answers and shares the lengths she’s gone to try and find her.

“It’s been almost three years now and no one has heard a word from her. Nothing on social media,” said Melody Beal, Crystal’s mom.

Melody Beal is a heartbroken mother left wondering what happened to her daughter Crystal Beal.

“We just want to know what happened to her. Good, bad, or indifferent. We need some closure. She has brothers, and she has son. We just want this to be over,” Beal said.

Melody reported Crystal missing on November 18, 2018. She was 30-years-old at the time and Melody is now raising crystal’s nine-year-old son.

“He worries about his momma because he was old enough when she left to know that she was his momma. When he asks is my momma dead I don’t know what to tell him. I can’t say yeah because I don’t know for sure,” Beal said.

Crystal Beal’s case is under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Their reports place her missing on August 7, 2018 when she was allegedly dropped off in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood. Last month, I spoke with detectives about Crystal’s case and was told there are no new clues or information.

“Somebody knows and they can go tell somebody. They won’t get in trouble. Nobody has to know who said it. If someone would just tell somebody. Crime-Stoppers, the T.V. station, somebody,” Beal said.

Melody said her daughter suffered with drug addiction and wonders if her case is taken less seriously because of it.

“I wonder if they’re looking for her at all. Crystal wasn’t perfect but I would like to think they’re looking for her as hard as they are looking for someone else. Just because she did drugs and had problems, it shouldn’t matter,” Beal said.

After so long with nothing to go on, Melody took it upon herself to investigate her daughter’s disappearance. Following her own leads and even going to known drug dealer’s houses.

“I’ve tried everything. I’ve beat on doors. I’ve talked to people. I’ve tried social media,” Beal said.

Even when it’s costs her. About a year ago, Melody permanently injured her leg.

“I was at someone’s house thinking I could find her or find out some information and literally fell and I’ve been kind of crippled ever since,” Beal said.

Melody says she’s even had to leave social media. She was getting fake calls and messages from scammers demanding money in exchange for information on Crystal.

“It’s too much for me mentally. It’s just too much and too many people out there telling falsehoods that lead me off in directions that I don’t need to go. So I’ve backed off from it, and I’m just in limbo. I just wait,” Beal said.

At this point, Melody just wants closure for her family.

“If she is deceased, if I could get her body back so we could be done and have some closure. Because our life has been permanently changed and we don’t know how to get it back,” Beal said.

Melody has submitted her DNA in case a body is ever found, she can be matched to her family. Anyone with information on Crystal’s disappearance is urged to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.