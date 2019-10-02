Shreveport MPC to enforce new food truck and trailer vendor laws

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport- Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission is enforcing new laws for all food trucks and trailer vendors operating within the city limits, as of October 1.

According to the office of the MPC, all food trucks and trailer vendors who operate within the city limits of Shreveport are required to obtain and display a Food Truck and Vendor License issued through the Office of the Metropolitan Planning Commission.

The zoning administrator or executive editor is authorized to revoke any food truck and trailer vendor’s license and issue violations if found breaking any of the zoning and operational requirements established by the Shreveport Unified Development Code.

Earlier this year, Shreveport City Council adopted Ordinance 99 to update the rules and regulations regarding food trucks and trailer vendors operating within the city limits. The ordinance went into effect on September 7, 2019.

Anyone with questions regarding these new regulations can contact Adam Bailey, Community Planning and Design Manager, at 318.673.6480 or email adam.bailey@shreveportla.gov.

Below is the list of currently licensed food trucks obtained from the City of Shreveport Revenue Division as of September 19: