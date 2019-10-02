Shreveport MPC to enforce new food truck and trailer vendor laws

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport- Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission is enforcing new laws for all food trucks and trailer vendors operating within the city limits, as of October 1.
According to the office of the MPC, all food trucks and trailer vendors who operate within the city limits of Shreveport are required to obtain and display a Food Truck and Vendor License issued through the Office of the Metropolitan Planning Commission.
The zoning administrator or executive editor is authorized to revoke any food truck and trailer vendor’s license and issue violations if found breaking any of the zoning and operational requirements established by the Shreveport Unified Development Code.
Earlier this year, Shreveport City Council adopted Ordinance 99 to update the rules and regulations regarding food trucks and trailer vendors operating within the city limits. The ordinance went into effect on September 7, 2019.
Anyone with questions regarding these new regulations can contact Adam Bailey, Community Planning and Design Manager, at 318.673.6480 or email adam.bailey@shreveportla.gov.
Below is the list of currently licensed food trucks obtained from the City of Shreveport Revenue Division as of September 19:
- 318 Food Co. 06/17/2019
- Bayou Bistreaux 04/20/2019
- Blazzin Cajun Cafe on Wheels, LLC 07/12/2019
- Bonita Road Assembly of God Kettle Corn 09/12/2019
- Boona Bean Coffee Co. LLC 06/19/2019
- Bubble Drinks 06/05/2019
- Caddo Lake Que And Catering 06/17/2019
- Candy Galore And More 02/25/2019
- Crawfish Tyme, Too 02/06/2019
- Del Vitos Inc. 08/20/2019
- Farley Enterprise 01/01/2019
- Gary’s Cajun Cuisine 07/03/2019
- Larry P’s Boiling Pot 01/22/2019
- May The Cheese Be With You 04/17/2019
- Roadrunners Foods 08/07/2019
- Rolling On The Bayou 06/20/2019
- Sho Nuff Soul Food And Catering 06/01/2019
- Southern Fork 01/01/2019
- Southern Spice LLC 05/01/2019
- Streetcar Snoballs 02/15/2019
- Stephens Family Catering 03/13/2019
- Sugar Lou’s Southern Creole Cuisine 07/22/2019
- Sweetport 01/01/2019
- Taste of Love 08/21/2019
- Tiny’s Shop And More 06/17/2019