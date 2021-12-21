Shreveport NAACP chapter president facing calls to resign over management of apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some members of the Shreveport chapter of the NAACP executive board are calling for the organization’s president to step down over complaints involving his management of an apartment complex in the city’s Hollywood neighborhood.

Board members say they asked chapter president Michael La’Fitte to step down during a zoom meeting this week, citing concerns about his role as the property manager at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments. Tenants say living conditions on the property are oppressive and unsafe.

KTAL/KMSS has reported complaints at the apartment complex on W. 68th Street several times over the past several months, most recently in early December when tenants said they continue to live in deplorable conditions. Residents say leaks and plumbing issues remain in disrepair despite numerous complaints. One older tenant showed our reporter a bucket by her bathroom door that she says she has to use for a toilet and another to bathe herself. Some residents say they don’t feel safe on the property and fear eviction in retaliation for raising concerns.

Tenants made similar complaints in early April.

Board members say the alleged conditions at Woodlawn Terrace amount to oppression, which stands in conflict with the NAACP’s core values. But La’Fitte, who has served as the local chapter president since his election in March 2021, reportedly disconnected from the zoom call in which some members urged him to resign.

Those seeking La’Fitte’s resignation say they also want the chapter’s first, second, and third vice presidents to step down as well. They say Dr. Montrell Whitaker, Barbara Smith-Iverson, and Marvin Muhammad were complicit in allowing La’Fitte to remain in the position despite repeated concerns raised about his management of the apartment property.

La’Fitte has declined to comment on the matter and referred KTAL/KMSS to his attorney, who has not yet responded.

Members of a local citizen’s group are expected to join tenants and members of the local NAACP chapter in another call for La’Fitte resignation Wednesday morning outside the apartment complex.