Shreveport NAACP gives update on Red River Parish man shooting death

COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The family of a Red River Parish man shot to death in 2017 will be hosting a press conference with the Shreveport NAACP on Thursday afternoon, to give an update on the death of Earl Moore.

The press conference will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the NAACP office at 1315 Milam St.

According to a press release, Daniel Waites and his father Carrel Waites were arrested and charged for the murder of Moore in Red River Parish. Daniel was charged with second-degree murder and Carrel was charged with principal to second-degree.

The NAACP says a trial date has not been set for Earl Moore’s case. The death anniversary will mark three years on March 30, 2020.