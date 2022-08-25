SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native who served time at Angola as a teen says sending juvenile offenders to the Louisiana State Penitentiary is not the best solution to the security and leadership failures at a New Orleans-area youth center that have allowed escapes and chaos inside the facility.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced plans in July to send juveniles from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth offenders to Angola, but those plans are on hold after youth advocates galvanized and sued the state to halt the process, citing not enough specific information about why Angola was chosen or which juveniles would be transferred.

The judge in the case has ordered the state to provide a detailed plan to the court by Sept. 2, and a federal trial is set to begin on Sept. 6.

Terrance Winn, now 48, served 30 years of a life sentence at Angola following his conviction as a teen for murder and attempted murder. He is not involved in the lawsuit, but he knows firsthand what awaits a young person who is sent to an adult prison and believes there must be a better way.

“A better option would be to transfer them to another juvenile jail that has tougher security in place.”

Following his release from Angola in 2020, Winn launched PIPES, a non-profit dedicated to ending the cycle of violence that sends local youth to prison and helping juveniles facing criminal prosecution. He also recently traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, to share his personal experience as a juvenile in the criminal justice system in an address to the United Nations.

Winn says the biggest issue facing his organization and others like it is access to funding.

“There is funding that’s needed to teach these kids a better way of thinking, a better way of responding to adversaries and handling conflict. And those coming out (of jail), we’ll be in a better position to train them to readjust and reacclimate themselves to a progressive society. We’ll be able to teach and support them with fundamentals. We’ll also be able to help them a lot more with job placement.”

Winn says contrary to what local leaders or government officials may say about crime prevention programs, they can work if given the chance and the support they need to reach the kids who are most at risk before they end up in the system.

“We can really get into the heart of our city. We can really help kids that are at a disadvantage or are on the cusp of going to juvenile facilities or the kids that are right in the area of being tried as an adult and losing their lives.”