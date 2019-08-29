Shreveport native recording artist Lance Thompson’s new album now available

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport native recording artist Lance Thompson’s latest album ‘The Journey’ is now available on several music platforms.

And, his latest music video “Stay Right Here” is gaining traction. The music video is a 12 minute short film set at a high school dance. Inspired by videos like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, Thompson’s “Stay Right Here” video aims to bring a positive message to viewers with its fully produced plot.

Check out the “Stay Right Here” music video by clicking here.

Viewers can access Lance Thompson music by going to the following links:

Spotify

‎The Journey – EP by Lance Thompson on Apple Music

The Journey by Lance Thompson on Amazon Music

“The Journey” by Lance Thompson on Google Play Music

His music can also be found on other platforms. And, to keep up with his latest work, visit: www.Lancethompsonmusic.com

Or, follow him on Twitter or Instagram: @MrLanceThompson

