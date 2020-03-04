Shreveport neighbors learn more about proposed projects in MLK community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A proposed housing project in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood is raising more resistance from residents.

Dozens of neighbors voiced their concerns during an informational meeting about developments in the area tonight, which include a proposed $22 million multi-family housing project. That project received a green light from the Metropolitan Planning Commission and city leaders, but not neighbors.

“This community has always been productive, we’ve always provided for ourselves,” said Virginia Evans. “But lately they are bringing people in that do not care for our community, and it’s creating an environment that is unpleasing.”

Neighbors voiced concerns Tuesday night about proposed properties at a community meeting hosted by the Martin Luther King Neighborhood Association and Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation.

“If you’ve got something good that you’re gonna bring to me, then you’re gonna let me know from day one and let me make that decision,” said Bennie Dotie, Martin Luther King Neighborhood Association president.

Dozens of people showed up to show their support against rezoning land from single-family to other uses. Neighbors said they had no knowledge these development proposals were moving forward until after they were approved by the Metropolitan Planning Commission.

Alan Clark with the MPC acknowledged some flaws in the current process.

“We’re not connecting with the people that we need to connect with,” said Clark.

Clark said property owners were notified within a radius of the rezonings, but many had out-of-town addresses. He said his department is in the process of creating a neighborhood participation plan to get a list of everyone who actually lives in town.

“So when something happens, like a rezoning, not only will we send the letters out to the property owners, which may be in Los Angeles, but we’re also going to inform the person that’s actually living in the property,” said Clark.

Others said they support bringing developments to that area of town and encourage everyone to learn more about the proposals.

“We’ve got an opportunity now to grow back and the people really need to know the facts, so we can really make an intelligent decision on what’s the best decision that we can go,” said Marvin Muhammad.

At the encouragement of State Representative Cedric Glover, community members said they plan to have a strong presence at next week’s city council meeting to share their concerns about the project.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.