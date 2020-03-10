Shreveport neighbors share housing project concerns with city council

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A proposed housing development in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King community has so far built more controversy than homes.

More than a dozen neighbors shared their thoughts on the project with city council members Monday. The majority were united against the proposed project.

People passionately took to teh podium at the meeting, speaking against a multi-family housing project that’s already been approved by the Metropolitan Planning Commission.

“They say there’s $22 million they’re gonna invest in it, but I think the rug’s being pulled over us,” said Virginia Evans.

She and her neighbors said they had no say in the development, which would be built among single-family homes.

Randy Rasmussen doesn’t live in the area, but said he was surprised the apartment complex was proposed for this community.

“I wasn’t expecting to find such a nice neighborhood over there, but it is,” said Rasmussen. “And these folks work hard and a lot of them probably aren’t here because they’re probably at work.”

Others said turning attention to improving the existing properties should be the priority instead of building something new.

“Putting lipstick on a snaggletooth woman doesn’t make her pretty, it just makes her colorful,” said Tonja Roberson. “She is still ugly.”

Councilman Willie Bradford, who represents that district, disagrees.

“This is good for the community,” said Bradford.

Bradford said he’d be negligent as an elected official to not present this opportunity to his district, where he said 60 percent of people live on or below poverty level.

“If the community feels strongly that this is not something good for the community, then all they have to do is don’t live there,” said Bradford.

An ordinance that would amend the zoning map of the city from single-family residential to multi-family residential to accommodate this project is set to be considered by city council at Tuesday’s meeting.

