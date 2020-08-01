Shreveport non-profit collects donations for teen who escaped abusive home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport non-profit is collecting donations to help a teenager who police say was starved and held captive in his own home.

The owner of Roy’s Kids said he was sick to his stomach when he heard about the 14-year-old who escaped his home on Coldwell St. to get help from a neighbor Wednesday.

Shreveport Police said the boy had been locked in his room since March and is now receiving treatment for malnourishment. Officers arrested Kari Barber and Cassidy Dunn on charges of cruelty to a juvenile and false imprisonment.

Because the victim is a juvenile, little information is being shared about the teen at this point. That’s why Roy’s Kids said cash donations will have the most impact. The funds can then be used to purchase things the teen needs to start his new life.

“We just want to be sure that we get some stuff that’s gonna help him, and not just overload him with used clothes and a bunch of money that someone else is gonna spend on his behalf,” said Michael Powell, Roy’s Kids. “We’re even thinking about doing a trust fund for him.”

Powell said about $650 has been donated so far. Their goal is to raise $2,000.

If you’d like to donate, an account is set up at Carter Federal Credit Union under the name “Roy’s Kids Donation.”

They said all money collected will go toward helping the young man.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.