Shreveport non-profit serves a Thanksgiving meal to military

A Shreveport non-profit is thanking service men and women who put their lives on the line in a very special way.

Volunteers welcome 800 service members and their families to the Shreveport Convention Center for the fifth annual Warrior’s Thanksgiving Feast.”It gives our youngins in the military a chance to feel at home,”Jason Justice, Airforce.

Jason Justice has served in the Airforce for 26 years. After years of living in South Dakota, his wife and two daughters are now stationed at the Barksdale Airforce Base. He says this event is especially important for young service men and women.

“Before you join you’re used to being with friends and family. When you join as a youngster you don’t have that. This kind of community sucks you in, kinda makes you feel at home,” said Justice.

This annual Thanksgiving feast is put on by the Warrior Network. The feast is for all active military in the Shreveport-Bossier area. There’s live music, games and of course tons of food.

A lot of the people who are going to be here tonight are not going to get to spend Thanksgiving at home with their family, so we simply wanted to provide that family atmosphere for them and let them know they have family right here in Shreveport Bossier,” said Trey McGuire, Coordinator.