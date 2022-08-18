SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport non-profit is offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots on Saturday.

LSU Health Shreveport and Central Trades and Labor Council of Shreveport and Vicinity are partnering together to host a vaccine clinic at the Shreveport West Center on Aug. 20. CTLC will be offering $100 gift cards to the first 50 people who receive their first or second COVID shot or their first booster shot.

The pop-up clinic will offer both doses and booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people ages 5 and up. Nurses from LSUS Health will be administering the vaccine to children and adults. Guardian consent will be required for anyone under the age of 18 to receive the vaccine.

Vaccines will be given at the Shreveport West Center on 7288 Greenwood Road, in Suite 116. Free transportation is provided by iShuttle and recipients can call (318) 347-9012 to schedule transportation.

Those who received a gift card from the last event are not eligible to receive a second card.