Shreveport, north Louisiana Catholic priests accused of sexual abusing minors released

Notice from the Bishop of the Diocese of Alexandria to the Diocesan Administrator of the Diocese of Shreveport:

“The priests listed below were priests of the Diocese of Alexandria who were assigned in parishes at various times in your territory before the establishment of the Diocese of Shreveport in 1986. From our records the allegations made against these men date from their time as priests in the Diocese of Alexandria.”

For more details, read Bishop David P. Talley’s full letter here: https://www.diocesealex.org/latest-news/diocese-releases-names-of-clergy/

1) Allen, Fr. Edward T.

Parishes Served: St. Theresa, Shreveport, St. Lucy, Hodge

* An allegation of sexual misconduct and abuse of a male minor dating back to 1973 was brought before the Permanent Review Board in 2005.

* The accusation was deemed credible.

* Fr. Allen resigned from active ministry in 2005.

* A settlement was made with the victim in 2012.

* Fr. Allen died in 2018

2) Allison, Fr. William

Parishes Served: Our Lady of Fatima, Monroe & Christ the King, Bossier City

* An allegation of sexual misconduct and abuse of a male minor dating back to 1961 was brought before the Permanent Review Board in 2004.

* Fr. Allison died in 1986.

* Review of Fr. Allison’s file in 2019 showed evidence corroborating the allegation.

* The evidence was presented to the Permanent Review Board in 2019 and the allegations were deemed credible.

3) Bressler, Fr. William C.

Parish Served: St. Catherine of Siena, Shreveport

* Multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of male and female minors dating back to the 1960s were brought before the Permanent Review Board in 2004 and again in 2005 and were deemed credible.

* Fr. Bressler died in 1990.

* Settlements were made with the victims in 2006 and 2017.

* Review of Fr. Bresslers’ file in 2019 showed evidence corroborating the allegations.

* The evidence was presented to the Permanent Review Board in 2019 and the allegations were deemed credible.

4) Conway, Msgr. Paul

Parishes Served: Christ the King, Bossier City & St. Lucy, Hodge

* Allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of female minors dating back to 1956 was brought before the Permanent Review Board in 2004 and after investigation the allegations were deemed credible.

* Msgr. Conway died 1996.

* Settlements were paid to the victims in 2005 and in 2017.

5) Couvillion, Fr. Francis O.

Parishes Served: St. Francis Sanitarium, Monroe; Sacred Heart, Rayville & Sacred Heart, Springhill

* Review of Fr. Couvillion’s file in 2019 revealed multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of male minors dating back to the 1950s.

* Fr. Couvillion died in 1978.

* The evidence was presented to the Permanent Review Board in 2019 and the allegations were deemed credible.

6) Donohoe, Fr. Francis P.

Parishes served: Holy Rosary, Shreveport, St. Matthew, Monroe & Little Flower of Jesus, Monroe

* Former Capuchin friar, incardinated in the Diocese of Alexandria by Bishop Desmond in 1942.

* Review of Fr. Donohoe’s file in 2019 showed evidence of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of male minors dating from the 1960s.

* Bishop Greco asked for and received Fr. Donohoe’s resignation as pastor and he was removed from active ministry in 1966.

* Fr. Donohoe died in 1983.

* This evidence was presented to the Permanent Review Board in 2019 and the allegations were deemed credible.

7) Fortier, Fr. Harvey

Parishes Served: Christ the King, Bossier City & St. Margaret, Homer

* Review of Fr. Fortier’s file in 2019 revealed an allegation of sexual misconduct and abuse of a male minor dating back to 1954.

* An allegation was made of sexual misconduct and abuse of a male minor in 1994.

* The allegation was deemed credible.

* A settlement was made with the victim in 1995.

* Fr. Fortier died in 1999.

* The evidence was presented to the Permanent Review Board in 2019 and the allegations were deemed credible.

8) Franklin, Fr. John

Parish Served: Holy Trinity, Shreveport

* An allegation of sexual misconduct and abuse of a male minor dating back to 1966 was brought before the Permanent Review Board in 2004 and after investigation, the allegations were deemed credible. A settlement was made with the victim in 2005.

* Fr. Franklin left the diocese in 1973.

* Fr. Franklin died in Alabama in 1986.

* Review of Fr. Franklin’s file in 2019 showed further evidence of sexual misconduct and abuse of male minors.

* The evidence was presented to the Permanent Review Board in 2019 and the allegations were deemed credible.

9) Friend, Msgr. Robert

Parish Served: St. Joseph, Zwolle

* An allegation of sexual misconduct and abuse of a male minor dating back to 1954 was brought before the Permanent Review Board in 2004.

* Msgr. Friend died 1977.

* The allegation was deemed credible and a settlement was made with the victim in 2005.

10) Gremillion, Moise R.

Parishes Served: St. John the Baptist, Many; Holy Trinity, Shreveport; St. Matthew, Monroe; Sacred Heart, Rayville &St. Clement, Vivian

* Review of Fr. Gremillion’s file in 2019 revealed multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of male minors dating from the 1960s.

* Fr. Gremillion retired from active ministry in 1969.

* Fr. Gremillion died in 1973.

* This evidence was presented to the Permanent Review Board in 2019 and the allegations were deemed credible.

11) Hannon, Fr. Michael G.

Parishes Served: St. Joseph, Monroe & St. Matthew, Monroe

* Review of Fr. Hannon’s file in 2019 showed evidence of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of male minors dating from the 1960s.

* Fr. Hannon left the diocese in 1963.

* Fr. Hannon was incardinated in the Diocese of Brooklyn in New York in 1982.

* Fr. Hannon died in 2000.

* The evidence was presented to the Permanent Review Board in 2019 and the allegations were deemed credible.

12) Mathews, Fr. Kenneth

Parish Served: Christ the King, Bossier City

* Review of Fr. Mathews’ file in 2019 showed evidence of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of male minors dating back to the 1980s.

* Fr. Mathews left active ministry on a leave of absence in 1998.

* Fr. Mathews died in 2008.

* The evidence was presented to the Permanent Review Board in 2019 and the allegations were deemed credible.

13) Rogers, Donald

Parish Served: St. Catherine of Siena, Shreveport

* An allegation of sexual misconduct and abuse of a male minor dating back to 1962 was brought before the Permanent Review Board in 2004.

* Fr. Rogers was removed from active ministry in 1967.

* Fr. Rogers was laicized in 1974.

* Review of Fr. Rogers’ file in 2019 showed evidence of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of minors.

* The evidence was presented to the Permanent Review Board in 2019 and the allegations were deemed credible.

* Fr. Rogers was born in 1930 and would be 88 at the time of this letter. His whereabouts are unknown.

14) Senesac, Fr. Louis, CSV

Parish Served: St. Clement, Vivian

* A priest of the Clerics of Saint Viator.

* Review of Fr. Senesac’s file in 2019 showed evidence of an allegation of sexual misconduct and abuse of a male minor dating back to 1945.

* Fr. Senesac was removed from active ministry in the diocese.

* Fr. Senesac died in 1966.

* The evidence was presented to the Permanent Review Board in 2019 and the allegation was deemed credible.

15) Sepsi, Fr. Victor

Parish Served: St. Catherine of Siena, Shreveport

* Review of Fr. Sepsi’s file in 2019 showed evidence of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of male minors dating back to the 1960s.

* Fr. Sepsi left the diocese and active ministry in 1967.

* The evidence was presented to the Permanent Review Board in 2019 and the allegations were deemed credible.

* Fr. Sepsi was born in 1930 and would be 88 at the time of this letter. His whereabouts are unknown.

16) Teacle, Msgr. H. Clinton

Parish Served: St. Joseph, Shreveport

* Allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of male minors dating back to the 1960s were brought before the Permanent Review Board in 2009.

* Msgr. Teacle died in 1969.

* Review of Msgr. Teacle’s file in 2019 showed further evidence of sexual misconduct and abuse of male minors.

* The evidence was presented to the Permanent Review Board in 2019 and the allegations were deemed credible.

17) Trembley, Léger

Parishes Served: Holy Rosary, Shreveport & St. Joseph, Mansfield

* Allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of male minors dating back to the 1950s and 1960s were brought before the Permanent Review Board in 2003 and again in 2005.

* Fr. Tremblay died in 2002.

* Settlements were made in 2004 and in 2005.

* Review of Fr. Tremblay’s file in 2019 showed further evidence of sexual misconduct and abuse of male minors.

* The evidence was presented to the Permanent Review Board in 2019 and the allegations were deemed credible