Shreveport nurse, mother of 2 dies in East Texas crash

KARNACK, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport nurse and mother of two was killed following a multiple vehicle crash in East Texas.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of FM-1999 and FM-9 near Karnack.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 48-year-old Melanie H. Coffman and her boyfriend, 54-year-old Richard Phillips, also of Shreveport, died in the crash.

According to family members, Coffman was a nurse at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center and a sexual assault nurse examiner at the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

The initial investigation showed the driver of a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, 52-year-old Jeffery Mac Martin, of Waskom and his passenger 53-year-old Lonnie Martin, of Karnack were traveling north on FM-9.

At that same time, the driver of a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Phillips and his passenger Coffman were traveling east on FM-1999.

Martin entered the roadway, failing to yield the right of way and hit the motorcycle ejecting Coffman and Phillips.

Another vehicle, a 2016 Honda Civic, driven by 21-year-old Hannah Marter, of Ashley AR. Marter, who was traveling westbound on FM-1999, also hit Coffman and Phillips.

Coffman died at the scene and was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Phillips was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where he later died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Ford were treated and released at the scene.

The report showed the driver of the Honda was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

