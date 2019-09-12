Shreveport police officer breaking barriers on mounted patrol

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of Shreveport’s newest officers is breaking barriers and blazing a new trail as the first black woman to ever serve on the department’s mounted patrol unit.

CaTari Jackson, 25, has been a patrol officer with Shreveport Police for four years. Last week, she completed a four-week certification course to become a member of SPD’S mounted patrol unit.

Pictures from her photoshoot spread over social media over the weekend.

“God placed me here to use me to be an example for other young women, so it’s a really great experience and feeling.”

This past Saturday, Officer Jackson spent her first evening on horseback in downtown Shreveport.

“Just something different. Downtown is definitely different than just being on patrol.

Jackson says she had no previous riding experience before joining the police force. “This is my first time, ever. Dealing with a horse. Riding a horse. Anything like that.”

This week four SPD officers started training to become certified Mounted Patrol Officers. This is a strenuous 4 week course outside in the Louisiana heat. Wish them luck, they are going to do great. Posted by Shreveport Police Downtown Unit Mounted & Bicycle Support Group on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

She says she also didn’t realize that she would be the first black female to join the city’s mounted patrol unit. “I really didn’t think about that, until my last week of training and one of the guys I was in training with he kinda picked it out, he was like, ‘Have you noticed you’re the first?’ And I was like, ‘No, i didn’t think about that.’

Learn more details about CaTari Jackson and her career, Next Wednesday on NBC 6 as we salute the badge.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.