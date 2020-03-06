Shreveport officer receives “40 & 8” award for role in capture of suspect in slaying of ETX deputy

SPD Cpl. LaBrian Marsden recieved the Shreveport Chapter “Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses” award Thursday night from the Shreveport chapter of Voiture Locale 137. (Photo courtesy: Shreveport Police K-9 Citizens Support Group/Facebook)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport Police K9 officer has been honored once again for his role in the capture of a man accused of killing an East Texas deputy.

SPD Cpl. LaBrian Marsden received the Shreveport Chapter “Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses” award Thursday night from the Shreveport chapter of Voiture Locale 137 and will receive the state-level Officer of the Year Award in a formal ceremony in July.

Marsden helped apprehend Gregory Newson, who is accused in the fatal shooting of Panola County Deputy Christopher Dickerson just outside of Carthage, Texas during a traffic stop around 2 a.m. New Year’s Eve.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Marsden positioned himself along I-20 after the fatal shooting, knowing that if the suspect came into the city, it would likely be via the interstate. Police in Shreveport had received information indicating Newson might be heading to the area when Cpl. Marsden recognized Newson’s vehicle and Newson him into custody following a brief chase with the help of his K9 partner, Casper.

“I am proud of Corporal Marsden and his canine partner,” SPD Chief Benjamin Raymond said in a statement released Thursday night in response to Marsden’s award. “He used his knowledge, training and experience to interdict the suspect and take him into custody before he could harm anyone else. The Shreveport Police Department also wants to thank the 40 & 8 club for recognizing his heroic work.”

Marsden was previously recognized for his actions in January by the Shreveport Police Department with a commendation.

Newson remains held in Gregg County on $3 million bond, charged with capital murder of a peace officer following his extradition from Caddo Parish last week. Court records in Panola County have been sealed and authorities have not commented on why Newson is being held in Gregg County, but Gregg County prosecutor April Sikes is assisting Panola County in the case.

