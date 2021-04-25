Shreveport OMV closes due to COVID-19 precautions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s Office of Motor Vehicles will be closed until Friday, May 7 due to coronavirus precautions.
Customers who have appointments scheduled during this closure must reschedule online at EXPRESSLANE.org. Residents can also utilize the OMV website for online services and a complete list of open offices.
Expresslane.org offers more than 20 easily accessible online services that include:
- Vehicle registration renewal
- Duplicate registration request
- Official driving record request
- Driver’s license and ID card renewals
- Duplicate driver’s license and ID request
- Real ID checklist
