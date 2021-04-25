Shreveport OMV closes due to COVID-19 precautions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s Office of Motor Vehicles will be closed until Friday, May 7 due to coronavirus precautions.

Customers who have appointments scheduled during this closure must reschedule online at EXPRESSLANE.org. Residents can also utilize the OMV website for online services and a complete list of open offices.

Expresslane.org offers more than 20 easily accessible online services that include:

  • Vehicle registration renewal
  • Duplicate registration request
  • Official driving record request
  • Driver’s license and ID card renewals
  • Duplicate driver’s license and ID request
  • Real ID checklist

