Shreveport one stop shop for local art and handmade goods

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL)-The Agora Borealis was founded in 2013 by Katy Larson because she wanted to support the local arts and felt an artist market was a great way to showcase local artists.

In the beginning, it was focused on artists from the ArkLaTex but she soon found that there were so many talented people right here in Shreveport-Bossier that they now focus on the local area.

Artists or good makers can apply to have their products featured in the market. There are guidelines that must be met.

They pride themselves on having recycled, upcycled, and reused items that the items are made from. All the parts are locally sourced.

You can find anything from wall art to dog treats. The food items including dog treats, tea, salsa, and much more are made here locally.

They would love for you to stop by and shop, look, or order a specially commissioned item. They have workshops also that are artist lead make your own projects, that you can take home. The hours are Tuesday thru Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

