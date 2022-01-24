Shreveport organizations provide food, beds for homeless in cold weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local organizations are giving a helping hand to those in need ahead of the cold weather.

Anyone can enjoy a hot meal from Christian Services, which gives two hot meals daily, or have a place to lay their head at Hope Connections. Both are located at 2346 Levy Street. With cold temperatures looming, both non-profits are preparing to care for those in need to serve the community even though they are low on space.

“We work with people who experience homelessness every day and people die in temperature this low,” said Christa Pazzaglia, executive director of Hope Connections. “We have 22 beds and we’re out of space and so is the salvation army there arent any shelter beds available. We are giving out bags as soon as people get here that have blankets sheets pillows socks gloves personal care items all that kind of thing that they might need while they are here and they can take when they leave.”

Christian Services Executive Director says breakfast is served from 8 to 10 a.m. and lunch is served from 12 to 2 p.m., seven days a week.

“Just because it’s cold and raining or anything of that nature, we are still here to feed the homeless.”