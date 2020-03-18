Shreveport pastors pray for end to coronavirus pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some local religious leaders are alsodoing their part to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Senior pastors joined Bishop Larry Brandon at Praise Temple Wednesday to pray for the nation and world in light of the pandemic.

Brandon said he encourages people to make the most of their time in social isolation and quarantine. He said people shouldn’t live in fear, but should take the necessary health precautions.

“These are some exciting times, because this is a time for strong leadership,” said Brandon. “And this is a time for the truth to rise and for strong people to rise up and show what we’re about. This is the time for the church to be the church.”

Brandon added that “cleanliness is next to Godliness”, and said high-traffic areas of the church are being frequently disinfected.

