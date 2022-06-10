SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is hosting an open house in July, welcoming the public to visit and learn more about each department.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith says the event will give citizens the opportunity to meet officers from all divisions of the department.

“It will also give those interested in a career in law enforcement the opportunity to talk to a Shreveport Police recruiter about how to join our team and even watch some demonstrations.”

The open house will be held on July 23 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Shreveport Police Training Academy at 6440 Greenwood Rd. Chief Smith says he and the department look forward to meeting everyone.