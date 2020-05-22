Shreveport PD seeks public’s help in finding missing man with medical condition

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a man that has been missing since Tuesday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 24 Bryan Hawks was last seen on May 19 near Walker Road. Hawks reportedly has a medical condition, and he does not have his medication, a vehicle, or his cell phone with him.

Police say Hawks may be wearing jeans and a white T-shirt and thick glasses. He stands about 5’7 and weighs about 200 lbs.

If anyone has seen Hawks or knows where he is, please call Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

