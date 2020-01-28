Shreveport plans census committee meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city leaders want to make sure every resident is counted in the 2020 census.

They’re having a kick-off training Thursday for a Census Complete Count Committee. The committee consists of volunteers appointed by the mayor and city council.

The nationwide headcount helps determine the portion of $675 billion the city receives for federal assistance programs.

“The better of the job we do to make sure everyone participates and is counted in the census, the more likely that we will be able to receive the maximum amount of funding that we should be awarded, going forward,” said Shreveport Chief Administrative Officer Sherricka Jones. “And so, the basis of the census and the counts will basically set those allocations for an entire decade.”

The Census Complete Count Committee will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Government Plaza. The public is invited to attend to learn more about the census and ways to help with the count.

City leaders said information collected in the census is not shared with law enforcement or immigration officials.

Census day is April 1.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.