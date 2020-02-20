Shreveport firefighters battle multi-house fire in Stoner Hill neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire crews battled a house fire in the Stoner Hill neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Shreveport firefighters responded to multiple calls of a fire at a home in the 2400 block of C. E. Galloway Boulevard.

When units arrived at the scene, they found the main fire had spread to two other neighboring homes.

It took 24 units 30 minutes to get the fire under control, but the house where the fire originated is being called a total loss.

The residents of all three homes were evacuated in time, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

