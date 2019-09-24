Shreveport police chief confirmation vote possible Tuesday

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced onday that he has chosen interim Shreveport Chief of Police Ben Raymond for the permanent job. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council could vote Tuesday afternoon on confirming Mayor Adrian Perkin’s nominee Ben Raymond as Chief of Police.

The clock is ticking on the deadline for the council to confirm Perkins’ pick for permanent police chief, but at least one city counselor wants to hear from the nominee himself before taking it to a vote.

By law, a replacement for retired Police Chief Alan Crump must be in place by September 29. Perkins announced early Monday afternoon that he has chosen interim chief Ben Raymond for the job. Less than an hour later, Perkins went before the council during their weekly work session and asked them to suspend the rules in order to allow a vote to happen this week on the confirmation.

While Perkins’ nomination appears to have the majority support among council members necessary to approve Raymond’s confirmation, approving a suspension of the rules requires a unanimous vote and District A Representative Willie Bradford said he wasn’t ready to do that just yet in Monday’s meeting.

“The reason I am uncomfortable moving forward at this time, there are some very…concerns that I need to speak with the nominee on. I don’t wanna do it, I would not like to do it in this public setting. I would like to somehow meet with him in the next day or so to address some issues that I feel strongly about.”

Mayor Perkins agreed to help set up a meeting for Bradford with Raymond, which was expected to take place before Tuesday’s regular meeting of the council. If Bradford is satisfied with that meeting, the council could move ahead with a vote on suspending the rules and make way for a confirmation vote.

If that doesn’t happen on Tuesday, the council still has the option of calling a special meeting, which can be called by the mayor, the council chairman, or by any four members of the council. Such a meeting would require 24 hours notice.

Under state civil service law, failure to meet the September 29 deadline could result in fines and penalties against the city and a court order to get a permanent police chief in place.

Tuesday’s regular work session gets underway at 3 p.m.

