Shreveport police chief continues to request aid from other agencies to combat crime

SHREVEPORT (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Ben Raymond is continuing to request aid from local, state and federal agencies to assist with crime in Shreveport.

During Tuesday’s council meeting council members, as well as the public, questioned chief Raymond’s ability to adequately perform his job as the number of homicides continues to increase to now 73.

Chief Raymond responded by saying they’re working as hard as they can and that they’re already getting assistance from several agencies including Louisiana state police, The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s, U.S. Marshall, ATF, and even the FBI.

“They have entities that travel and assist when you have crime increases such as ours. primarily it is going to be an investigative follow-up. The State Police and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office they will be front line responding, mainly to proactive policing and addressing some of the problems that lead to the violence; the cruising operations we’ve had. The large gatherings of people on lots that tend to result in violence just because, you know it takes one person in a crowd to pull out a gun and cause problems. So we are going to be specifically and proactively addressing those concerns,” Chief Raymond said.

He said most of these agencies are already in the community and they’re going to continue to request help from other agencies when needed.